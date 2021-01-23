Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 1,330 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $15,108.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,000.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $13.59 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

