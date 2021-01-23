HSBC Initiates Coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Equities research analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

