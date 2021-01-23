Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

