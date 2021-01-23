Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $66.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
