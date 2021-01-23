Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $66.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

