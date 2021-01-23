Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $202.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

