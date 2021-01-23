Homeros Hits Market Capitalization of $59.43 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $59.43 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00282267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.