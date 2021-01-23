Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 881,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,759. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

