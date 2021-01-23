Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $163.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

