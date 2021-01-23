Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $73,000 in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $29.35 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.15 million, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.26.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSC. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

