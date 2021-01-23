Hoey Investments Inc. Has $690,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 864,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after buying an additional 608,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $63.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

