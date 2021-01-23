Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 705,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

