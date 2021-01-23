Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,224 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,857,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 950,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

