Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $49,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $185.01 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

