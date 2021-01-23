Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $104.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

