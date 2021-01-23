Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of HGV opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

