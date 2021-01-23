HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $77,420.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

