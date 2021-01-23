Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

