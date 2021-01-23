Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LendingTree by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in LendingTree by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $368.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

