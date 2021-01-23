Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

