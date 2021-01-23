Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 4,446 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

