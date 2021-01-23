Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Prudential in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUK. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

