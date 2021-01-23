Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Price Down 78.8% This Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 78.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $257,421.77 and $6.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00631343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.04313716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.