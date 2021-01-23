Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) (LON:HERT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) (LON:HERT)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 67,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 82,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.96.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.