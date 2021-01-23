Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.50 million and the highest is $60.20 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $233.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

HFWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,486,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $920.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.78. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

