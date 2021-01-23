Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX) dropped 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 582,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 642,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Helix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

