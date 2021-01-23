Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.12.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

