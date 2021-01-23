HedgeTrade Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00005330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $601.75 million and approximately $237,098.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

