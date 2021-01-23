Heath A. Fisher Sells 6,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $620,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLMR opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist decreased their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

