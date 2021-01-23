Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend payment by 81.8% over the last three years.

HTLF opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

