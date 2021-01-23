Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTLD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $2,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.