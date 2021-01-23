Head to Head Review: CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 72.49 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -157.72

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.30% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Medical and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.16%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

