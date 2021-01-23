Head to Head Contrast: Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) vs. Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik 6.75% 19.81% 10.54% Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A

Sandvik has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sandvik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sandvik and Alps Alpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik 1 5 10 0 2.56 Alps Alpine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandvik and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik $10.92 billion 3.04 $903.43 million $1.18 22.41 Alps Alpine $7.44 billion 0.38 -$36.87 million ($0.08) -347.88

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Alps Alpine. Alps Alpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandvik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandvik beats Alps Alpine on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. It also provides mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, mining automation systems, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, billets and blooms, controlled expansion alloy products, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges; and technical services related to stainless steels and special alloys. Further, it offers advisory services for the additive manufacturing, additive manufacturing services, and powders for additive manufacturing; and diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication products. The Logistics segment offers transportation, storage, and forwarding services. Its products for the consumer and EHII (energy, healthcare, industry, and IoT) markets include TACT switches, multi-directional operating devices, rotary sensors, aspherical glass lense, PC board mount current sensors, slide potentiometers, encoders, actuators, and reactors, as well as pressure, geomagnetic, force, and humidity sensors; sensor network, environmental sensor, and power conversion modules, as well as compact printers; and remote monitoring system for logistics, worker condition monitoring systems, and ground wire automated tracking and inspection drone system. The company's products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, wireless LAN/Bluetooth combination modules, automotive and LTE modules, and engine start switches, as well as stand position, EGR valve, and current sensors; power windows, electronic parking systems, intelligent control panels, electric shifters, steering wheel modules, sound system speakers, vehicle-approaching alert systems, amplifier for in-vehicle sound systems, displays, and camera/drive recorders; and car navigation systems, premium sound speakers, smartphone app, rear seat monitors, and camera systems. It also provides information systems development, office, and financing and leasing services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

