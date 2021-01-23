Head-To-Head Contrast: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 13.33% 7.64% 0.64% American National Bankshares 25.52% 8.95% 1.09%

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Limestone Bancorp and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and American National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $55.50 million 1.61 $10.52 million $1.44 9.56 American National Bankshares $108.03 million 2.84 $20.91 million $3.10 9.03

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Limestone Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that include loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, and business owners and employees, as well as other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates thirty-eight automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated twenty-six banking offices; and one loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.