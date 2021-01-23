Head-To-Head Analysis: Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clarivate and CarGurus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $974.34 million 18.34 -$210.98 million $0.35 84.26 CarGurus $588.92 million 6.04 $42.15 million $0.38 82.66

CarGurus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39% CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clarivate and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 1 5 0 2.83 CarGurus 0 5 6 0 2.55

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.16%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $30.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

CarGurus beats Clarivate on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain; and the PistonHeads online marketplace as an independent brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

