HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Lipocine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

