HC Wainwright Raises Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $41.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,848,997 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

