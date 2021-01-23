Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €33.78 ($39.74) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 52-week high of €35.28 ($41.51). The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.44.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

