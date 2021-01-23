Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $15.55 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

