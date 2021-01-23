Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Harsco by 61.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Harsco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 143,039 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 513,544 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

