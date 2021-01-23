Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 24,695 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

HARP opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

