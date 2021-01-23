Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 764,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,576. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.