Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Halma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.15. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

