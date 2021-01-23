Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,031,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 68.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Haemonetics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $797,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

HAE opened at $116.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $129.92.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

