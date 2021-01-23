Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

