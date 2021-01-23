Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

GFED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

