Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.36 and traded as high as $9.74. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 11,535 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

