(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) Trading Up 1.3%

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.02.

About (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for (GSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.