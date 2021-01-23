Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Up 5.9%

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.84. 1,136,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,109,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $75,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,659. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $5,044,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

