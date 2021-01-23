Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $46.75

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $46.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.19.

GTBIF stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

