Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is set to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $708.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

